According to insiders:

“Pokémon Go” maker divests itself of games division

Nachrichten
19.02.2025 07:07

The popular smartphone game "Pokémon Go" could soon be sold as part of a deal worth billions. According to a report, the previous developer company Niantic is negotiating the sale of its games business for around 3.5 billion dollars.

The games producer Scopely, which is backed by the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, is interested in buying the company, wrote the financial service Bloomberg, citing informed persons. 

"Pokémon Go" became a worldwide hit right from the start when it was launched in summer 2016. The game allows you to catch characters from the Pokémon games on your smartphone screen in a real-life environment.

In the years that followed, Niantic was unable to repeat the success of Pokémon Go with other games. However, a hard core of die-hard fans continues to guarantee the company a solid income. In addition to games, Niantic also develops technology to depict environments in three dimensions.

A deal to sell the games business could be announced in the coming weeks, Bloomberg wrote. Niantic initially had no reaction to the report.

