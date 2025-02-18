Suspected money laundering after AfD donation from Vorarlberg

According to research by the German news magazine "Der Spiegel" and "Der Standard", it is suspected that Gerhard Dingler acted as a front man for the million-dollar transaction. According to investigations by Austrian security authorities, the businessman allegedly received a "gift" worth millions before his supposed donation to the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) - from real estate billionaire Henning Conle from Duisburg. A few weeks ago, Dingler is said to have presented his bank with a contract stating that he had received a gift of 2.6 million euros from Conle.