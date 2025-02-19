Vorteilswelt
New surgery

Orthopaedist gets off to a flying start at 66

Nachrichten
19.02.2025 17:00

Orthopaedists are doctors who usually relieve a lot of people's pain with the right treatment methods. Werner Kanovsky has moved into a new practice in Klagenfurt and at the age of 66 is really taking off again.

Orthopaedic surgeons are in demand. Werner Kanovsky has been running several successful practices in Klagenfurt for decades. Now the doctor has moved from Benediktinerplatz back to Gärtnergasse, where he has had a spinal support center since 2005. "My grandparents used to have a nursery here." So there is plenty of space in the huge house after returning home.

At 66, Kanovsky is getting a fresh start. "I worked at the hospital for 20 years and performed many operations." In 2009, the senior physician went into business for himself and offered mainly conservative orthopaedics at Benediktinermarkt. "Because at least 60 percent of all complaints are chronic," says Kanovsky.

Medical director at the Ferlach therapy center
The therapy center in Ferlach, where the orthopaedist has been medical director for many years, was also established in 2008. "There are 800 square meters of therapy space there. We have 24 employees." Ace skier Kathi Truppe, who has just won bronze at the World Championships in Saalbach, was also a patient of his. People with slipped discs and after spinal, hip and knee operations are also in good hands here.

The doctor flexes his muscles.
The doctor flexes his muscles.
(Bild: Tragner Christian/Tragner)
The spinal support center has been in existence since 2005.
The spinal support center has been in existence since 2005.
(Bild: Tragner Christian/Tragner)
Kanovsky has a large fitness center.
Kanovsky has a large fitness center.
(Bild: Tragner Christian/Tragner)

In Gärtnergasse, right next to the CineCity cinema, Kanovsky has an additional eight employees on two floors. "We offer massage, chiropractic, high-performance magnetic field therapies, moist heat applications, electrotherapy and even outpatient surgery. Autologous blood therapies are also very popular. This is the body's own medicine that has a positive effect on joint cartilage.

Pain patients are to be treated quickly at the new "Therapy East" center. "The base has its own medical supply store with insoles and supports," says Kanovsky. The 66-year-old is fully committed to his work. "I'll do my job as long as I'm healthy."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
