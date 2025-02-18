Time pressure increases
Austria’s gas storage facilities only 55% full
Following the suspension of the Ukraine transit, Austria has mainly covered its gas consumption this year from its gas storage facilities. According to E-Control, the storage level is currently less than 55%.
According to the figures, 45 percent of natural gas consumption came from storage facilities, 24 percent was covered by liquefied natural gas brought to Europe by ship and a further 16 percent flowed from Norway to Austria via Germany. The rest came from the Caspian region, North Africa and the UK.
The gas storage level has already fallen by more than 20 percentage points to below 55 percent in the two winter months of January and February.
Russian gas no longer flows through Ukraine this year
The transit agreement between Russia and Ukraine expired at the turn of the year and since then no more Russian pipeline gas has been coming to Austria, which, in combination with cold weather and higher prices, has contributed to storage facilities emptying more quickly.
The emptier the storage facilities, the greater the time pressure
Experts from E-Control and the Energy Agency have repeatedly emphasized that Austria's gas supply is secure even without gas from Russia and that current capacities are sufficient for two very cold winters. However, the time pressure to refill the storage facilities in summer increases the further the storage levels fall until the end of the heating season.
90 percent target by November
The CEO of Austrian Gas Grid Management, Bernhard Painz, said in mid-December that it would be good "if the storage level is not below 60 percent after the winter". Due to the war in Ukraine, the EU had passed a law stipulating that reservoirs must be 90 percent full by November 1.
