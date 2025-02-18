Strike in the bus industry also hits Styria

It is not yet clear exactly which Styrian companies will be affected by the strike. However, it is known that the employees of Flixbus and Dr. Richard intend to take part in the strike. Graz-Köflacher Bahn has also announced that bus services will be suspended on all routes between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Thursday. However, rail services are not affected by the warning strikes, according to GKB.