Matthäus: Kompany must now find solutions

Bayern still European elite

The next challenge awaits FC Bayern today. The second leg of their Champions League tie against Celtic Glasgow. The Munich side won the first leg 2:1. Should Bayern prevail at home, top opponents Atlético Madrid and Bayern Leverkusen await them in the round of 16. Nevertheless, Lothar Matthäus remains confident about their European title chances. "For me, they are still one of the top teams in Europe because they can do things differently than they did on Saturday," wrote the 63-year-old.