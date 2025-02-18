Mick Schumacher: “Would put up more of a fight today”

The 25-year-old is concentrating fully on his role in the World Endurance Championship for Alpine in 2025, but the son of racing legend Michael Schumacher still wants to return to the premier class as soon as possible, as he emphasized once again in an interview with the German newspaper "Bild". "Formula 1 will always be a part of my life. I decided at the age of eleven that I wanted to drive there. That is still my goal, this racing series was and is my lifelong dream. I still have unfinished business with Formula 1 and want to prove myself there once again."