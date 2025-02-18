"Deserves a second chance"
Mick Schumacher: “Would put up more of a fight today”
Mick Schumacher continues to dream of Formula 1: "I deserve a second chance!" And he would "put up more of a fight" today.
The 25-year-old is concentrating fully on his role in the World Endurance Championship for Alpine in 2025, but the son of racing legend Michael Schumacher still wants to return to the premier class as soon as possible, as he emphasized once again in an interview with the German newspaper "Bild". "Formula 1 will always be a part of my life. I decided at the age of eleven that I wanted to drive there. That is still my goal, this racing series was and is my lifelong dream. I still have unfinished business with Formula 1 and want to prove myself there once again."
He has "no doubt" that he can keep up with the current field of drivers. "I am no worse. It would be nice if I could get another chance and prove that. Because I think a lot of people have labeled me wrong."
Schumacher believes that a false impression of him has been created. "My reputation was determined more by negative public comments about me and not by what I can do well. I had the image of a crash driver."
"I didn't communicate that at the time..."
The serious accident in Monaco in 2022, when his Haas car broke in half, remained in his memory. "What is not taken into account is that our car was designed for this. Due to the lack of fixed points, the design envisaged that it would split in the event of a side impact. Other cars would have survived that in one piece. I didn't communicate that at the time because I didn't want to provoke any more friction with the team," explained Schumacher.
"I would put up more of a fight today"
Schumacher was "insecure and shy" at the time. "But at the end of the day, you need self-confidence and support to perform. I would put up more of a fight today. I have matured as a person and would no longer be so quick to say 'it's all good', but would take a more uncompromising stance internally. I had to go through this maturing process to become who I am today."
Formula 1 is setting new standards for its 75th anniversary. For the first time, all ten teams will be presenting their vehicle designs in a joint live show in London's O2 Arena from 9pm today. "The fans can look forward to a spectacular live show that has never been seen before," emphasized organizer Brian Burke.
