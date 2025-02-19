Girlschool: cult rock band finally back in Vienna

"My cousin's brother wouldn't let me play because they didn't want women in the band. So we had no choice but to set something up ourselves in order to pursue our passion. Today I'm grateful that we've always done it this way and never integrated men into the band," she laughs mischievously. During the boom of hard British music, however, McAuliffe and Co. had to "stand their ground" early on. Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Saxon and Def Leppard took off from England, and Motörhead had long been superstars by the early 80s. The often gnarled-looking thoroughbred rock'n'roller Lemmy Kilmister was one of Girlschool's biggest fans and supporters. Not only did he treat the band with respect (which was anything but a matter of course back then), but he also took them on tour time and again and ensured that an ever-growing audience turned up.