Musk's family drama
Trans daughter found out about half-siblings online
Elon Musk's trans daughter only found out about her half-siblings online. Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair claimed a few days ago that she had given birth to the SpaceX founder's 13th child five months ago.
Vivian Wilson, 21, who the tech mogul has with his ex-wife Justine, joked that this wasn't the first time she hadn't been directly informed of the events in her father's life.
Vivian wrote in a social media post: "Wow, if I got a nickel every time I found out about half-siblings through Reddit, I'd have two nickels... Which isn't much, but it's weird that it happened twice, right?" Vivian, who changed her name in 2022 to reflect her trans identity and distance herself from her father, later claimed she found out about the existence of half of her siblings online. She said in a related post on Threads, "I would have a few nickels - which isn't much, but it's weird that it happened SIX TIMES."
Eldest child of Trump adviser
The next day, Vivian explained that she learned of the existence of her half-brother Techno Mechanicus, the 53-year-old Tesla CEO's third child with ex-girlfriend Grimes, on Reddit over a year after he was born. She said, "I found out about the existence of my half-brother through reddit.com/r/rupaulsdragrace. This is a real thing that actually happened to me. And if it sounds crazy, it is. It was 2022, and at the time I wasn't talking to Grimes - or as I know her, C." There was no bad blood between the two, but there was simply no contact at the time.
Vivian is the eldest child of the Tesla boss and Trump adviser and has long since broken up with her famous father. Vivian was born Xavier and filed a request in April 2022 to change her gender to female and her last name to her mother's maiden name, Justine Wilson. Musk is convinced his child was "brainwashed" at school.
Over the weekend, 26-year-old Ashley St. Clair, a conservative influencer, presenter and author of the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement, made public on X: "Five months ago I had a baby. Elon Musk is the father."
Children from three other women
Musk has at least twelve other children with three women: Justine Wilson, Claire Elise Boucher, known as Grimes, and with his coworker Shivon Zilis.
Zilis, an operations manager on Musk's Neuralink project, had twins with him via surrogacy in November 2021, a month before his daughter with Grimes, Exa Dark Siderael, was born - also via surrogacy. Grimes and Musk eventually separated a few weeks after the birth of their third child, Techno Mechanicus - nicknamed Tau - in 2022.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
