After a bumpy start
Duchess Meghan renames her lifestyle brand!
Shortly before the launch of her new Netflix series "With Love, Meghan", Duchess Meghan has announced some surprising news: Prince Harry's wife is renaming her lifestyle brand.
Meghan announced the news in an Instagram video. "The cat's out of the bag. I'm shocked we've kept this a secret for so long," explained the 43-year-old.
Meghan calls brand "As Ever"
Last year, she still thought American Riviera Orchard was a good idea. After all, it was "my neighborhood", "a nickname for Santa Barbara". But the name had a catch: "It limits me to things that were only made and grown in this area," Meghan continued.
And then Netflix came into play, both as her partner in the new show "With Love, Meghan" and as her partner in business. That's why she thought about it and waited for the right moment "to share a name that I had secured for 2022". Because her lifestyle brand is now called As Ever.
This means "essentially, 'As Ever'", Meghan explained. "And if you've followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you'll know that I've always loved cooking, crafting and gardening." And all of that continues with her new brand, she added.
Photo by Lilibet
Incidentally, there is already a new website for As Ever - and there's a really lovely surprise there too. Meghan's lifestyle items are not yet available to buy on the site, but the cover picture on the homepage shows the Duchess together with her little daughter Lilibet.
The photo shows mom and daughter in white dresses and walking barefoot across a meadow, with numerous trees and even palm trees in the background. It is a rare photo of the three-year-old, as Harry and Meghan have largely kept their children out of the public eye since they retired from the Royal Family.
First clues on Instagram
Meghan originally launched her lifestyle brand under the name American Riviera Orchard in March 2024. A matching Instagram page also went online at this time. A short time later, the ex-actress also sent her first products to selected friends - such as strawberry jam and dog cookies. But the start has been rather bumpy so far.
There have been subtle hints on Meghan's personal Instagram profile for some time that her brand is now getting a new name. Since the first post at the beginning of the year, Prince Harry's wife has signed almost every one of her posts with "As Ever, Meghan".
