Win a vacation at Ferienwelt Kesselgrub

After extensive renovation work, Ferienwelt Kesselgrub shines in new splendor and offers numerous highlights for young and old. The light-flooded indoor pool with direct access to the outdoors invites you to swim, while the huge water play park with five slides ensures boundless fun for the children. For adults, there is an exclusive adults-only spa oasis that promises pure relaxation. Younger guests can look forward to the snow carousel, and for all ice skating fans there is a free ice rink right on site. The gourmet half-board leaves no culinary wishes unfulfilled and rounds off the vacation experience perfectly.