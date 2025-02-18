Vorteilswelt
For the whole family

Win a vacation at Ferienwelt Kesselgrub

Nachrichten
18.02.2025 10:00

Are you longing for a well-deserved break with the whole family? Then watch out: Together with Ferienwelt Kesselgrub, the "Krone" is giving away a voucher worth 1,200 euros for a fantastic winter vacation in the heart of the Salzburg Pongau!

After extensive renovation work, Ferienwelt Kesselgrub shines in new splendor and offers numerous highlights for young and old. The light-flooded indoor pool with direct access to the outdoors invites you to swim, while the huge water play park with five slides ensures boundless fun for the children. For adults, there is an exclusive adults-only spa oasis that promises pure relaxation. Younger guests can look forward to the snow carousel, and for all ice skating fans there is a free ice rink right on site. The gourmet half-board leaves no culinary wishes unfulfilled and rounds off the vacation experience perfectly.

But that's not all: the surroundings of the Ferienwelt Kesselgrub offer numerous winter leisure activities. The Radstadt-Altenmarkt ski area is an insider tip for families and beginners. Against the impressive backdrop of the Dachstein, 17 kilometers of wide pistes and seven cable car facilities with practice lifts at the valley stations await you. There is also plenty to discover away from the slopes: The Erlebnis-Therme Amadé is just a stone's throw away and offers bathing fun for the whole family. 

(Bild: gerald-demolsky)
(Bild: gerald-demolsky)

In summer, the picturesque landscape of the Austrian Alps offers countless opportunities for hikes of all levels of difficulty and the Ferienwelt Kesselgrub is the perfect starting point. Children can also have an action-packed time in the Kesselgrub water world with slides or visit the horse world at Ferienwelt Kesselgrub. 

(Bild: CARLETTO FERRARI WWW.CARLETTO.A)
(Bild: CARLETTO FERRARI WWW.CARLETTO.A)

Take part and win
The "Krone" is giving away a voucher for Ferienwelt Kesselgrub worth 1200 euros! Take the chance and take part in the raffle and win a vacation for your family in Salzburger Land. 

Would you like to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for all participating subscribers to the "Krone" briefing newsletter! All subscribers who take part in the prize draw by the closing date on 25.2, 09:00 will have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here

