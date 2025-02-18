Microplastics also detected in glacial lakes

After the fifth round of negotiations in December, which was actually intended to be final and in which representatives from over 170 countries met for a week in Busan, South Korea, ended without agreement, negotiations are expected to resume at the end of May. While a coalition of over 100 countries - including the European Union - is campaigning for an upper limit on plastic production, oil states such as Saudi Arabia and Russia only want the agreement to focus on efficient waste management. According to the UN, around 400 million tons of plastic waste are produced globally every year, and the trend is rising.