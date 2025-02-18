Follows "the truth"
Musk presents new version of his chatbot Grok
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has unveiled the next version of his company xAI's AI chatbot Grok in competition with chatGPT developer OpenAI. In a livestream, Grok 3 was said to have performed better in standardized tests than AI models from OpenAI and other competitors.
One of the tasks for Grok 3 in a livestream was to program a 3D model that uses planetary movements to indicate the best launch window for a mission to Mars. Afterwards, Musk said that "if all goes well", his space travel company SpaceX wants to send a ship with humanoid robots from the car manufacturer Tesla, which he runs, to Mars at the next favorable moment at the end of 2026.
However, the tech billionaire is known for missing deadlines he has set himself, sometimes by years - for example, in the case of Tesla's self-driving cars, which have been announced for almost a decade.
Big promises
Musk reiterated that Grok's task is to "understand the universe" and that the software should "follow the truth", even if the results are not "politically correct". The AI company xAI, founded by Musk, is currently expanding its data centers to train the models. The announcements also included a more expensive subscription to use Grok's most powerful functions.
Conflict with OpenAI
The tech billionaire is currently feuding with OpenAI boss Sam Altman. Musk, together with several investors, made a 97.4 billion dollar offer to take over the non-profit organization that controls OpenAI. The board of directors of the AI start-up rejected it unanimously.
At the same time, Musk is trying in court to prevent OpenAI from being transformed into a profit-oriented company. He had once co-founded OpenAI, but later left the company. OpenAI accuses him of simply wanting to thwart a competitor.
