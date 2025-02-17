Whales, lemurs & co.
Animal species that could become extinct in ten years
In the sixth mass extinction, the so-called "Anthropocene expansion", species are disappearing much faster than would happen "naturally" - namely 1000 to 10,000 times faster. The main causes are hunting, habitat destruction, pollution, overpopulation and climate change.
These ten species may not survive the next ten years:
1. California harbor porpoise
The California harbor porpoise (Phocoena sinus), also known as the vaquita, is the most endangered marine mammal species in the world. There are said to be less than ten specimens worldwide. The reasons: Bycatch in illegal fishing nets and overfishing. It is still found off Mexico in the Gulf of California.
2. cross-river gorillas
Gorillas are generally threatened by habitat loss, disease, poaching and mining. However, cross-river gorillas - one of the two subspecies of the western gorilla - are one of the most endangered gorilla populations with only a few hundred individuals.
They live in Cameroon and Nigeria in mountainous regions with submontane forests in smaller regions. There are said to be no more than 300 animals left. The reason: the destruction of the natural habitat and (trophy) hunting.
3rd Scottish wildcat
The Scottish wildcat survives only in the Scottish Highlands, which are the last stronghold of this species. There are hardly any genetically pure specimens left in the wild.
The Scottish wildcat used to be widespread throughout Great Britain. Due to deforestation, agriculture (they were seen as a threat to livestock, note) and urbanization, their habitat was pushed back into the Scottish Highlands.
Anthropocene
- The Anthropocene is a proposed geological era that describes the profound impact of humans on the Earth. The term is made up of the Greek words ánthropos (human) and kainós (new) and became popular in the 2000s.
- It describes a time when human activities are changing the climate, geology and ecosystems on an unprecedented scale - for example through greenhouse gas emissions, pollution, species extinction and urbanization.
4. pangolin
The pangolin, originally a little-known species, has become a symbol of the illegal wildlife trade. The insectivores are the most illegally traded mammals in the world, with an estimated one million animals poached between 2004 and 2014.
The trade in pangolins of all eight species has only been banned worldwide since 2017. The reason for the "popularity": the scales are made of keratin, but in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) they are believed to have healing powers against diseases such as arthritis, inflammation or cancer (not scientifically proven). In some African cultures, the scales and body parts are believed to have magical powers. Their meat is also eaten.
5. northern Atlantic right whale
The Atlantic right whale represents a completely different "weight class". The 18-metre-long right whales are one of the most endangered whale species in the world, which is due to commercial hunting since the 19th century. However, tens of thousands of northern right whales were killed as early as the 16th century.
Originally there are said to have been more than 100,000 animals. Unlike other whale species, this species was unable to recover even after the end of whaling. It is estimated that there are only up to 250 specimens left.
6th Berthe's lemur
The Berthe's lemur, the smallest primate in the world weighing only 30 grams, is one of the most endangered species. It is estimated that its population will also be extinct or destroyed within the next ten years. The animals live in the Kirindy forest and adjacent areas on the west coast of Madagascar in dry deciduous forests.
7. white rhino Rhinos and Java rhinos, which have inhabited the earth for 50 million years, are under serious threat. The northern white rhino is already extinct - there are only two females left. "Najin" and "Fatu" live in the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya. There are only around 80 Java rhinos left in the Ujung Kulon National Park. Alarmingly, the Sumatran rhino could be the next of the remaining species to become extinct.
8th platypus
The platypus, an egg-laying, nocturnal mammal, was once common throughout eastern Australia and Tasmania, but its habitat has been severely destroyed by devastating forest fires. It is about 40 centimetres long, the tail serves as a fat store and measures about 15 centimetres. Male platypuses have venomous spurs on their hind legs.
9th Amur leopard
The Amur leopard is one of the rarest big cats in the world, with an estimated 100 individuals left in the wild. Its extraordinary beauty makes it a target for trophy hunters.
The Amur leopard has been on the Red List of endangered species since 1996. In 2007, there was a maximum of 20 adult leopards and six cubs in the wild.
10th Madagascan beaked-breasted tortoise
The largest of Madagascar's five tortoise species, the Angonoka, is exceptionally rare and highly endangered. Its population has dwindled to less than 100 adult specimens.
A maximum of 500 to 770 animals are thought to live in the approximately 25 x 60 kilometer area on the northwest coast of the world's second largest island state (after Indonesia).
11th Spix's Macaw
Spix's macaws are extinct in the wild and only exist in breeding programs. They were native to the rainforests of Brazil, the reason for their extinction: habitat destruction (clearing for agriculture) and illegal animal trade.
12. giant salamanders from China
Giant salamanders that live in rivers are now extremely rare. Wild populations could soon become extinct.
13th Sumatran tiger
The Sumatran tigers native to Indonesia have been decimated to between 400 and 600 individuals. Habitat destruction through palm oil plantations and poaching are putting them under severe pressure. Without consistent protection, this tiger subspecies could disappear.
14. axolotl
The cute-looking axolotl is almost extinct in the wild. Water pollution and invasive species have massively minimized their population. Wild populations could disappear in the next few years. Unfortunately, the animals are also traded illegally and many live in private aquariums. Special feature: They remain in the larval stage (neoteny) throughout their lives.
15th Hainan gibbon
They live on the Chinese island of Hainan and have dwindled to 40 specimens: Hainan gibbons. They have been decimated by illegal hunting.
16th Madagascar angel shark
The Madagascar angel shark (Squatina leachii) is a rare species of shark found in the coastal waters of Madagascar. It prefers sandy or muddy bottoms in shallow coastal regions, where it burrows during the day and catches its prey at night and is considered highly endangered. It often ends up as by-catch in fishing nets or can no longer find food to survive due to overfishing.
