In the CL clash
“Time to recover!” Is Kane out for Bayern?
Is FC Bayern about to be severely weakened and will Germany's record champions possibly have to do without goalkeeper Harry Kane in the Champions League play-off? The danger seems to exist, because the day before the decisive second leg against Celtic Glasgow, the 31-year-old was absent from the final training session for the European Cup clash this afternoon ...
According to the German newspaper "Bild", Kane's break was "only" a measure to control his workload - but the last training session before an important competitive match is usually a crucial one. Can someone who is not fit the day before a match ultimately be fit for action?
Coach Vincent Kompany demonstratively denied this to the assembled press, saying: "We don't have much time to recover, sometimes you need that extra day." We will "see how he feels on Tuesday morning. But it's definitely nothing serious".
Bayern undoubtedly have a large squad and many goal-scoring players - but they do not have a man like Kane, who has scored 29 goals in 30 competitive games this season, in their ranks. Above all, they don't have another genuine striker who can score reliably.
Both Jamal Musiala and Michael Oliseh, who have scored 15 and 11 goals respectively this season, prefer to play in a hanging position or from the flanks. The same applies to Leroy Sané, Thomas Müller and Kinglsey Coman. It remains to be seen how coach Kompany will decide if the worst comes to the worst ...
