Graz strikes
New player for 99ers ahead of “Shaky Friday”
The 99ers have to get their slide rule out of the drawer on Friday! The possible scenarios at a glance. A new defenseman came on board on Monday.
"It's a really weird feeling. I've never experienced anything like this in my entire career," said head coach Harry Lange on Sunday evening, expressing his slight overload at his 99ers' situation in the standings. After their last game in the basic round, Graz are fourth, but their place in the top six (including direct play-off entry) is not yet fixed and will only be decided on the last matchday, when the 99ers are free of games.
We'll train as if it were our turn again on Sunday.
99ers-Coach Harry Lange
"We'll train as if it were our turn again on Sunday," says Lange, preparing his squad for the worst-case scenario and a possible appearance in the pre-play-offs. The 99ers will have to be prepared for the following scenarios on Friday as they stand idly by:
- The easy way: if Linz or Fehervar lose after 60 minutes or VSV has to go to overtime, the 99ers are in the quarterfinals, which start on March 2.
- Tied quartet: If Linz and Fehervar each get exactly one point and Villach three, four teams are tied. Then the direct duels of the quartet count, the corresponding "mini-table" puts Fehervar (28 points) ahead of Linz (17) and Graz (12) in the top 6, VSV (11) would have to enter the pre-play-offs.
- Three teams tied: If Villach wins in regular time and either Linz or Fehervar get exactly one point (while the other wins), three teams would be tied on points. In the case of the Black Wings, no problem for Graz, as they are ahead of Villach in this "mini-table". Should Fehervar get the one point, Villach would be ahead of Graz, because zero points of the 99ers against the Hungarians are included in the "mini-table".
- Duel with VSV: If Fehervar and Linz win, they will overtake Graz. Then VSV can even win after 60 minutes - because of the direct duel (7:5 points for 99ers).
New man in Graz
A final new signing was made on Monday in time for the end of the transfer window: national team defender Ramon Schnetzer (48 caps for Austria) joins until the end of the season from Vorarlberg, where he will return in the summer. "He will add a lot more depth to our defense, which we can really use right now," said sporting director Philipp Pinter, who is delighted with the late replacement for injured captain Korbinian Holzer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
