New player for 99ers ahead of “Shaky Friday”

"It's a really weird feeling. I've never experienced anything like this in my entire career," said head coach Harry Lange on Sunday evening, expressing his slight overload at his 99ers' situation in the standings. After their last game in the basic round, Graz are fourth, but their place in the top six (including direct play-off entry) is not yet fixed and will only be decided on the last matchday, when the 99ers are free of games.