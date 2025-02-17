Warning from the industry
Standstill in politics costs millions every day
Not only the economy, but also the formation of a government is stagnating in Austria. Industry representatives are therefore making an urgent appeal to the parliamentary parties.
"The economic situation in Austria continues to worsen and we are heading unchecked towards another year of recession," warns Timo Springer, President of the Carinthian Federation of Industry (IV), once again. "Industrial production fell by 9.6% in December 2024 compared to the previous year, making us the worst performer in the EU." However, effective measures can hardly be taken without a government capable of taking action.
The creeping deindustrialization is increasingly threatening jobs and prosperity - also in Carinthia.
IV-Präsident Timo Springer
Bild: Helge Bauer
"The formation of a government is stagnating after two failed coalition negotiations, while the costs of the standstill amount to over 15 million euros every day," Springer shakes his head. "The parliamentary parties bear the responsibility. The next few weeks are crucial to getting the country back on track economically." Particularly high energy and labor costs, constantly growing bureaucracy and uncertain international framework conditions are causing problems.
"A rapid reduction in bureaucracy, a reduction in non-wage labor costs and an acceleration of approval procedures are essential," explains IV Managing Director Claudia Mischensky and Timo Springer warns: "Now is the time for pragmatic solutions instead of ideological blockades - in the interests of everyone."
