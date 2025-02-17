Number of first-graders in Burgenland drops

For around 2686 pupils, the proverbial "seriousness of life" will begin in the fall. This means that the number of Taferlklassler pupils in Burgenland will fall by almost nine percent compared to the previous year. However, the Education Directorate speaks of provisional figures, and there may still be one or two enrolments in one of the 176 elementary school (including 6 private schools) before the start of school.