Rival groups

Heated brawl between nine men in a sauna

Nachrichten
17.02.2025 13:03

Things got heated in the sauna at the thermal spa in Bad Hall on Saturday evening. And it wasn't because of the infusions, but because of a wild brawl in the wellness area. Two groups of Romanians attacked each other. The brawl ended with several people injured.

Two groups of Romanians from the Linz area were involved in the brawl on Saturday at around 10 pm in the Bad Hall thermal spa. One of the camps consisted of four men, the other of five. At least one group may also have consumed alcohol before going to the sauna.

Instead of relaxing during the subsequent infusions, the rivals literally got into a heated argument in which nobody kept a cool head in the end. In the end, instead of drops of sweat, fists flew through the sauna area and a brawl broke out between the nine men.

Three to four injured
According to the Upper Austrian provincial police - who confirmed the incident to the "Krone" - three to four of those involved were slightly injured. It is still unclear why the Romanians got so angry. "Everyone is now being questioned," the police say.

"Police were on the scene within a few minutes"
Patrick Hochhauser, Managing Director of Eurothermen, which operates the site in Bad Hall, describes the incident as follows: "The sauna manager in charge contacted the police within a few minutes. The police were then on site within a few minutes" - the commotion then calmed down quickly.

We are naturally sensitive now, but we don't want to overestimate this. We regard this as an absolute exception.

Patrick Hochhauser, Geschäftsführer der Eurothermen

The rowdies were by no means regular guests: "This is the first time we've been confronted with a situation like this," says Hochhauser. "We are naturally sensitive now, but we don't want to overestimate it either. We see this as an absolute exception."

The wild scenes also caused a stir on social media. "There was blood everywhere," wrote one user. "I haven't been this scared in a long time."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Stadler
Philipp Stadler
