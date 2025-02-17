Scare in supermarket
Poisonous snake hiding in a box of bananas
An unexpected discovery in a delivery of bananas sent a supermarket in Manchester, New Hampshire, into a frenzy at the weekend. A store employee discovered a snake in the crate while unloading the goods.
According to the conservation authority New Hampshire Fish and Game, it was a Northern Ornate Cat-eyed Snake, a slightly venomous snake species native to Ecuador - one of the largest banana exporters to the USA.
Case is probably unique
A conservation officer was called to the store on Saturday to identify and capture the animal. He explained that it was his first time dealing with a venomous snake in a grocery store. He said there are usually occasional requests to release pets such as king pythons, but this case was unique.
The snake, which was around 20 centimetres long, did not enter the supermarket's sales area. Experts emphasize that their venom poses no significant danger to humans. Nevertheless, the possession of venomous snakes is illegal in New Hampshire - with the exception of the hook-nosed snake.
Finding animals in fruit deliveries is not unusual
After recovery, the animal was handed over to the organization "Rainforest Reptile Shows Inc." in Massachusetts, which specializes in the care of exotic reptiles. The organization houses over 300 animals and uses them for educational purposes.
According to experts, it is not unusual to find frogs, lizards or spiders in fruit deliveries. However, the incident with the snake remains a rare exception.
