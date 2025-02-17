Local inspection
Anger, grief and helplessness at Carinthian schools
Six schools in Carinthia are currently being looked after by the crisis intervention team following the terrible attack in Villach. The "Krone" was on site and spoke to Carinthia's Director of Education, Isabella Penz.
It's Monday morning - a cold wind is blowing in Klagenfurt and bewilderment envelops the shock-stricken school. Cars from the crisis intervention team are parked in front of it. The entire school grounds are cordoned off; all doors are locked. A few pupils enter the building with their heads down. There is a sense of shock in the air.
Six schools in Klagenfurt, Villach and Feldkirchen are currently being looked after by specialists. One school in Klagenfurt is particularly affected - there are even two victims. One is the 14-year-old young man who was killed in the attack and the other is a seriously injured pupil who attends the same class as the deceased.
Psychological support for the pupils
"It's a stressful situation," says Director of Education Isabella Penz, stunned. "I've just received a phone call from a grandmother and countless emails - this attack has triggered so much. On the one hand, the specially trained Red Cross crisis intervention team and the school psychology department are on site. A trained psychotherapist is also present at the 'Hauptschule'. It is important that the children, young people and teachers are accompanied and supported. That they are understood and reassured."
It is important to offer young people the opportunity to discuss this incomprehensible situation - to treat them with understanding and take them seriously. "It is also necessary to conduct a conversation to de-escalate the situation - there is a lot of anger, sadness, helplessness and disorientation in schools," emphasizes Penz, who wants to make offers in a matter-of-fact and calm manner so that the school's ability to act can be restored.
"It is important for parents to recognize alarm signals - generally in all crises." And that is currently the case in Carinthia. A crisis that extends far beyond the state borders. There is a great deal of concern, especially in schools, where young people should actually be discussing other problems. All the first exciting experiences that come with growing up: the first love, the first "stain", the first party night...
The 14-year-old can no longer experience all of this. He can no longer go to school. He won't be celebrating at the graduation ball. His friends are now sitting in the school without him, where the place remains empty - cold. And outside, where the wind is blowing. An icy wind that accompanies this first day of school with sadness, anger and helplessness.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
