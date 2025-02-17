Third night in hospital
Worries about the Pope: Vatican gives health update
Great concern for Pope Francis! The 88-year-old head of the Church had to be admitted to hospital on Friday. Now the Vatican has issued a new health update.
The Pope spent "a quiet night" in the "Agostino Gemelli" hospital in Rome, where he has been staying since Friday due to bronchitis. This was reported in Vatican circles on Monday.
"Stable condition"
The Holy Father's condition is stable, therapies and examinations will continue on Monday. Further information on the 88-year-old's state of health could be released during the course of the day, it was said.
The pontiff had watched the news on Sunday evening and then rested throughout the night. He had a telephone conversation with the parish of the Holy Family in Gaza. "The Pope called us from the hospital. His voice sounded tired, but he was in a good mood. He wanted to know how we were doing," reported an employee of the parish, according to the media.
In recent months, the Pope has very often called the parish priest of Gaza, Father Gabriel Romanelli, to express his closeness to the people of Gaza.
Further appointments canceled
Francis did not attend the traditional Angelus prayer on Sunday afternoon. The doctors treating the 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church had ordered "absolute rest". The Pope was due to visit the Roman film studios Cinecittà on Monday and celebrate mass with the artists there. He had to cancel the appointment due to his hospitalization.
