"I have to take it"
Cabin party! “Drago” crashes Fischer interview
Wiener Austria are freshly crowned derby winners, so of course the violet dressing room party was a must. Aleks Dragovic was obviously in such a hurry that the defensive boss virtually dragged his captain Manfred Fischer into the dressing room and crashed the "Krone" interview in the mixed zone.
"I'm sorry, I have to take him," said "Drago" to the journalists who were analyzing the 2:1 home win in the derby against Rapid with "Mani" Fischer.
Of course, the party was already going on in the dressing room. "We are the boys from Favoriten, violet is our team," echoed through the stadium.
Here in the video:
After all, a derby win is not an everyday occurrence. Hütteldorf won the first leg in September, also in their own stadium, with 2:1. Satisfaction for the violet kickers ...
"You'll always hear this phrase from me now"
The "Veilchen" are already nine points ahead of their arch-rivals, level on points with Sturm Graz in second place. However, Favoriten do not want to know anything about the championship title yet and are humble. "We don't want to be swayed by any media or people who want to impose something on us in terms of the championship title or double or I don't know what," said Fischer. "I have said that we are ready for a title, but nothing has been achieved yet. We'll stay down to earth and look from week to week, you'll always hear that phrase from me now," said the midfielder.
The fact is that if Austria continue to ride the wave of success, there will be one or two more dressing room parties between now and the end of the season.
