Cabin party! “Drago” crashes Fischer interview

The "Veilchen" are already nine points ahead of their arch-rivals, level on points with Sturm Graz in second place. However, Favoriten do not want to know anything about the championship title yet and are humble. "We don't want to be swayed by any media or people who want to impose something on us in terms of the championship title or double or I don't know what," said Fischer. "I have said that we are ready for a title, but nothing has been achieved yet. We'll stay down to earth and look from week to week, you'll always hear that phrase from me now," said the midfielder.