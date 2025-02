Criticism of the renovation of the Landestheater

The Salzburg City Audit Office took a close look at the major refurbishment of the Landestheater in 2022 and was not sparing in its criticism. The report mentions everything from non-compliance with public procurement regulations to inadequate planning and incomplete tenders. This annoys Neos leader Lukas Rupsch: "The numerous violations highlighted by the inspection office in this report are worrying. The irresponsible way in which the Federal Procurement Act was handled for such a large and important project cannot simply be accepted."