"Krone" commentary
Attack in Villach: When we lose our laughter
The carnival capital has been in mourning since Saturday - and the world suffers with it. A "KärnThema" by "Kärntner Krone" editor-in-chief Hannes Mößlacher.
On Saturday, the colorful flags of the carnival guild were still flying on the city bridge; by Sunday morning, they had given way to black mourning flags. And even the otherwise colorful iridescent electronic billboards show what the whole of Villach is feeling: deep sorrow.
No, it is far more than Villach; it is the whole of Carinthia, Austria, Europe, it is the whole world that is moved by this vile assassination; this incomprehensible murder, carried out in an inexplicable frenzy with which hate preachers destabilize the Western world through their compliant puppet warriors.
Villach hit the headlines in England, France, the USA and even Al Jazeera, the global media group headquartered in the Emirate of Qatar, reported - this one above all about the hero who stopped his compatriot so that he could not cause any more harm.
What this 15th of February did to all of us will one day be analyzed by a historian of the future. We have lost our laughter. A week of mourning was initially declared in Villach, the carnival sessions have been suspended; nobody can imagine today when and if they can be resumed at all. After all, how can we return to the lightness of being with this heavy burden?
It also seems inconceivable that the carnival parade two weeks after the horror could fill the city with exuberance.
Nevertheless, we have to ask ourselves what the aim of this senseless violence should be. After all, the level-headed policewoman with the gun in her hand did not fulfill the cowardly, laughing assassin's possible wish for a possibly fatal shot
He, who destroyed a family, deprived parents of their child, friends and schoolmates of their faith in this world, injured and traumatized five more people, deprived a town of its peace and everyone of their laughter.
What should really be the goal? We will never be able to understand it and will therefore have to find our own; each for ourselves and all together. Until perhaps we can laugh again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.