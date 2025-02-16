Drama in Wyoming
Mother (32) in the USA killed her three daughters
In the USA, a young mother (32) has killed her three daughters. Only the other seven-year-old daughter survived the horrific act.
Tranyelle Harshman reported shots fired in the house by telephone - and that the bodies of her children were lying in bed. The alarmed police rushed to the 500-soul village of Byron in the US state of Wyoming. But by then it was already too late. The 32-year-old mother had shot her four children aged between two and nine - and then shot herself.
Seven-year-old Olivia is in a critical condition in a hospital in Salt Lake City. She suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, but there are signs of optimism about her recovery.
Psychological problems
Cliff Harshman, Tranyelle's husband and father of the youngest children: "I'm angry. I'm trying my best to block that out for a while and focus on the now, because that anger isn't going to bring my child back."
The mother struggled with mental health issues, including postpartum depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
If you are in an exceptional mental health situation or are having suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone counseling service at 142 - around the clock and free of charge.
