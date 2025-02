Favorites and France became a flop

The World Ski Championships are history, the suitcases are packed and in just a few days it's on to the next World Cup stops. The women and men still have four more to go before the World Cup finals in Sun Valley and thus once again in the USA. Realistically, only Cornelia Hütter in the downhill, Katharina Liensberger in the slalom and Vincent Kriechmayr in the super-G are still in the fight for crystal globes from Austria.