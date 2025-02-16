West warmest
It’s getting cold again in eastern Austria
It will be cold again in the east of Austria next week. In contrast, Geosphere Austria has forecast rising temperatures for the west. The temperature range is minus twelve degrees to plus 15 degrees.
On Monday, sunny weather will soon prevail in the west and north of Austria as air pressure rises. From the Hohe Tauern to the Lower Austrian mountains as well as in the south and south-east, however, residual clouds will persist in places. Early temperatures will be between minus twelve and minus three degrees. During the course of the day it will be minus three to plus eight degrees.
The sun will shine widely on Tuesday. Clouds will still be visible in the far east during the day. Temperatures will be minus twelve to minus three degrees in the morning, with daytime highs reaching minus three to plus eight degrees. Once again, it will be warmest in the west.
Geosphere Austria is forecasting sunny and dry weather for the middle of the week on Wednesday. Thin veils of cloud will appear sporadically in the west of Austria. The wind will blow mainly in the east. Temperatures will be between minus ten and minus three degrees in the morning and will reach zero to eleven degrees during the course of Wednesday.
Snow and rain on Thursday
Thursday will begin with sunshine, but in the west there will be dense clouds that will spread to almost all of Austria by the evening. Rain and snowfall are expected between Vorarlberg and Salzburg in the afternoon. The snow line will be between 1500 and 2000 meters above sea level. Temperatures will be between minus ten and plus twelve degrees.
On Friday, it will still be raining or snowing lightly in places. In the west, people can expect sunshine all day again. Temperatures will rise from minus four to a maximum of 15 degrees.
