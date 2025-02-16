Governor Kunasek after attack: “Reversal of course necessary”

Styria takes concrete measures

Kunasek: "The new state government in Styria has recognized that further measures are urgently needed in the area of security in order to better protect the Styrian population from attacks such as this one in Carinthia and has therefore already included the establishment of a Styrian security advisory board in the government programme, which is to develop measures to combat crime with the involvement of external experts and forward them to the responsible authorities." A "political Islam" documentation office and a "security in asylum homes" staff unit are also planned.