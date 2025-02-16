Vorteilswelt
FPÖ is outraged

Governor Kunasek after attack: “Reversal of course necessary”

Nachrichten
16.02.2025 13:30

Following the knife attack in Villach on Saturday afternoon, Styrian Governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) has also spoken out: "This is further sad proof that we finally need a restrictive asylum and migration policy in our country and probably throughout Europe," he says, referring to corresponding measures in the Styrian government program.

0 Kommentare

The results so far following the attack on Saturday afternoon in Villach (Carinthia) are shocking: a 14-year-old boy was murdered, three other victims are in intensive care - and according to initial findings, the perpetrator may have radicalized himself online in IS networks. He is now being charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder.

This act of madness has also left its mark on the FPÖ Styria. "I would like to express my deepest sympathy to the family of the 14-year-old and wish the other victims a speedy recovery. The parallels between the two inconceivable acts in Munich (Thursday's rampage) and Villach are further sad proof that a restrictive asylum and migration policy is finally needed in our country and probably throughout Europe," said Governor Mario Kunasek.

Governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) is known for his tough stance on migration policy. (Bild: Pail Sepp)
Governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) is known for his tough stance on migration policy.
He speaks of an "urgently needed reversal of course", which the FPÖ would also have demanded at federal level, but was unable to push through with the ÖVP. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) said at a convened press conference on Sunday that state security needed ways to carry out "mass checks without cause". Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen was "appalled", the NEOS expressed their "deep shock" and the Greens said that the act left them "stunned".

Styria takes concrete measures
Kunasek: "The new state government in Styria has recognized that further measures are urgently needed in the area of security in order to better protect the Styrian population from attacks such as this one in Carinthia and has therefore already included the establishment of a Styrian security advisory board in the government programme, which is to develop measures to combat crime with the involvement of external experts and forward them to the responsible authorities." A "political Islam" documentation office and a "security in asylum homes" staff unit are also planned.

However, Styrian FPÖ parliamentary group leader Marco Triller emphasizes that the main responsibility lies at federal level. "Therefore, any responsible federal government must commit to an absolute asylum ban and a massive deportation offensive. Large-scale repatriations must take place quickly, especially to Syria," he says.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

