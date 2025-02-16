SPÖ/ÖVP negotiations
Ludwig: “Doris Bures will make a strong contribution”
Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) made it clear on Sunday that SPÖ leader Andreas Babler, who is unpopular with the ÖVP and NEOS, is not the sole leader of the Social Democrats in the current government negotiations.
He had proposed to the party presidium that "the SPÖ negotiating team should be seen as a collegial body", said Ludwig. The Third President of the National Council, Doris Bures, would "make a strong contribution", he explained.
The mayor sidestepped the question of whether Babler would lead the SPÖ into new elections if the negotiations were to fail: "If Herbert Kickl and the ÖVP fail to form a government, I am against the idea of automatically discussing personnel within the SPÖ".
At the weekend, the ÖVP and SPÖ are once again sounding out the possibility of government cooperation away from the public eye. However, there are also some stumbling blocks. According to the notes, these include lowering non-wage labor costs, merging the social insurance institutions and adjusting unemployment benefits and unemployment assistance in line with inflation. Alternatively, these benefits could also decrease over the course of unemployment.
These are the sticking points between the ÖVP and SPÖ:
A nationwide ban on smoking in playgrounds, a free climate ticket for everyone up to the age of 18, affordable housing and cannabis legalization were also debated.
New elections probably not an option for the ÖVP
From the ÖVP's point of view, a concession is probably unavoidable, as current polls clearly speak against new elections from a Turkish perspective. According to a recent poll conducted by IFDD on behalf of Puls 24, the ÖVP would only come in 19 percent behind the FPÖ and SPÖ. The Blue Party would currently achieve 33 percent, the Social Democrats 22 percent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.