"Gemma Emma"

Record prize money after a tough battle in the desert

Nachrichten
16.02.2025 07:26

In women's golf, the prize money is nowhere near as lavish as in men's golf. A tournament like the PIF Saudi Ladies International with five million dollars in prize money is a major exception. Emma Spitz took advantage of this opportunity, collecting almost 100,000 dollars for her tied eighth place: "This has already paid for my season."

0 Kommentare

Some of the players had to fight really hard in Riyadh. Emma Spitz explains: "We had rain several times and probably the coldest day of the year at twelve degrees. Something like that really only happens very rarely here." But the Lower Austrian defied the tough conditions and played strong golf in the elite field. In eighth place, she missed the podium by just two strokes.

Emma Spitz finished in a strong eighth place in Riyadh. (Bild: Ladies European Tour/Mark Runnacles)
Emma Spitz finished in a strong eighth place in Riyadh.
(Bild: Ladies European Tour/Mark Runnacles)

Exactly 99,282.38 dollars in prize money
For her first top ten result of the still young season, the 24-year-old receives exactly 99,282.38 dollars. That is by far her highest prize money of her career to date: "It's a very good feeling when the whole season is paid for after the second tournament of the year." Naturally, her boyfriend Gerald Melzer, her coach Clemens Dvorak, family and friends at home were delighted and shouted "Gemma Emma" with joy.

In a good mood, she also formed a heart with her hands for the photographers: "It wasn't just a great Valentine's Day week because of the good result. We players wanted for nothing, everything was super organized." Spitz shared a hotel room with her close friend Alexandra Försterling, as she often does at tournaments.

The weather wasn't that good every day in Riyadh. (Bild: Ladies European Tour/Mark Runnacles)
The weather wasn't that good every day in Riyadh.
(Bild: Ladies European Tour/Mark Runnacles)

The next stops: Australia, South Africa & South Korea
Now she has just under two weeks off at home before three tournaments in Australia are on the program. After that, she will travel to events in South Africa and South Korea. It's a good feeling when you don't have to worry about finances for the year. After all, finding sponsors in women's golf is no walk in the park. There is still plenty of space left on Emma's tournament clothing.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
