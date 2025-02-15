"Bull" notes
FC Red Bull Salzburg could not manage more than a 1-1 draw in their Bundesliga home match against WSG Tirol. While three Bulls were convincing and received the grade "strong", one player proved to be far too stubborn. One new signing, meanwhile, failed to impress. The "Krone" grades for the game.
Schlager 4
Was on hand for a number of dangerous Watten scenes.
Morgalla 2
One shot was blocked, otherwise he was mainly conspicuous for his injury.
S. Baidoo 3
Solid performance from the defender, who made few defensive mistakes and was more stable than his teammate.
Caufriez 1
It's been pretty poor so far! Lost the game before the 0:1 in the build-up, still looks like a foreign body within the team.
Blank 3
Stronger than Morgalla, but you can sense that he doesn't feel so comfortable on the wing.
Capaldo 3
First deployed on the double-six with Bidstrup, then as a right-back. Dusty performance.
Bidstrup 3
As combative as ever, but also made some unnecessary misplaced passes.
Gloukh 2
Has deleted the word "teammate" from his vocabulary. Too stubborn!
Clark 2
Had to stay in the dressing room at half-time. Couldn't convince again.
Vertessen 4
Fantastic preparatory work for the 1:1. Indicated several times what great potential lies dormant in him.
Daghim 2
Good tackling, weak finishing. Urgently needs to work on his goalscoring ability.
Gadou 3
Significantly stronger than Caufriez, harmonized well with Sammy Baidoo.
Yeo 4
He came, saw and scored! A real whirlwind.
Nene 3
He also brought momentum.
OUR SCORING KEY: 6 ready for the team, 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 used too briefly
