When the digital world becomes a nightmare

Quickly posting a selfie, scrolling through the latest stories and selecting the perfect filter for a vacation picture - social media is part of everyday life for most young people. According to a recent study to mark Safer Internet Day last week, girls spend a particularly large amount of time on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat. But what starts out as an entertaining pastime can quickly become a burden: Cyberbullying, unrealistic beauty ideals, hate comments or dangerous online acquaintances - the risks are manifold.