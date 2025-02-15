Timing casts the Sinner case in the wrong light

The important thing for tennis is that the matter has been clarified. It is also very good that Sinner did not get away without punishment. The likeable South Tyrolean is to be believed that he was not aware of the doping. However, the code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) states that "every player is also responsible for his coaches". And the culprit in this case was Giacomo Naldi. Sinner's now former physiotherapist had treated a cut on his own thumb with a spray in Indian Wells in March last year - but it had a doping warning printed on it. Nevertheless, he treated the Italian tennis star afterwards.