Tennis doping case
Timing casts the Sinner case in the wrong light
The doping case that has kept the tennis world in suspense for six months is over. The world number one and three-time Grand Slam winner Jannik Sinner is banned for three months. A fair sentence? At least the timing is a little strange. A column by "Krone" editor Gernot Bachler.
The important thing for tennis is that the matter has been clarified. It is also very good that Sinner did not get away without punishment. The likeable South Tyrolean is to be believed that he was not aware of the doping. However, the code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) states that "every player is also responsible for his coaches". And the culprit in this case was Giacomo Naldi. Sinner's now former physiotherapist had treated a cut on his own thumb with a spray in Indian Wells in March last year - but it had a doping warning printed on it. Nevertheless, he treated the Italian tennis star afterwards.
As the substance found in Sinner's body was ridiculous and probably not even performance-enhancing, his story seemed credible. Even for WADA, which therefore agreed to a three-month ban for him.
In relation to other doping suspensions, these three months for this offense are also absolutely appropriate. What may cast a somewhat skewed light on the comparison is that it seems as if Sinner could choose the timing of the ban. WADA had already lodged an appeal against the original free kick by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) at the end of November. The 23-year-old could therefore have negotiated a settlement in December or January, although he would then have missed the Australian Open.
No Grand Slam missed
If the case had gone to trial at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in April and Sinner had been banned for three months, this would even have meant he would have been forced to miss the French Open and Wimbledon. This means he will miss out on four Masters titles, but for a tennis player of his caliber, the Grand Slams naturally have top priority.
The three-month ban is therefore fair in itself, but it would certainly have had a greater signal effect at a different time. Of course, it cannot be assumed that Sinner would have been found guilty before the CAS, but it is very likely.
