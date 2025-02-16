How does the torque converter actually work?

Automatic torque converter has advantages

The torque converter lock-up clutch is necessary because power transmission via a fluid is always inefficient - too much power is lost in the flow. However, this minor disadvantage is offset by a number of advantages, above all the increase in torque due to hydrodynamic effects which, unlike with the friction clutch, do not generate any mechanical load. The wear-free technology is therefore particularly popular for trailer operation. There is also a slight increase in comfort, as the hydraulic oil in the torque converter buffers the engine vibrations somewhat. The creep effect is also often perceived as pleasant: as the engine and transmission are never completely separated in "D" mode, the vehicle always moves slowly, even without accelerating. This can be an advantage when carefully maneuvering or parking.