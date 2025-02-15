Reason for the Bö brothers' resignations?

The double Olympic champion from 1984 and 1988 is firmly convinced that the Norwegians' doping will soon be exposed. This is also the reason why the two Bö brothers, Johannes Thingnes Bö and Tarjei Bö, announced their retirement a year before the Olympic Games. "Each of them has a series of imaginary illnesses. For some reason, they are all asthmatics. If they are banned from doping, the podiums in biathlon and cross-country skiing will change a lot. The Norwegians will no longer get the results they have become accustomed to," said Vasilyev.