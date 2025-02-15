Grotesque official
When it comes to the signs for street names in Wels, council employees must have been sloppy or already celebrating carnival. Despite repeated checks, declarations on controversial traffic areas, including spelling mistakes and incorrect wording, were waved through. The mayor now has to have the additional signs removed and replaced.
There are three streets in Wels (Upper Austria) whose namesakes (Waggerl, Resl, Kuhn) have been proven to have had serious involvement with National Socialism. After the incriminating expert reports became available, the SPÖ, Greens and NEOS initially requested a renaming in the municipal council, but this was rejected by the FPÖ and ÖVP.
Both parliamentary groups only wanted additional plaques to be added to the discredited street names to draw attention to the "brown" activities of the namesake.
"Wagrein" and "literary propaganda"
Over the past two weeks, these signs and explanations have been installed. However: until Friday, nobody apart from the "Krone" had noticed that two of the three signs had spelling mistakes.
In Franz-Resl-Straße, a small n was forgotten in the sentence "Thus he played an important regional role in anti-Semitic literary propaganda". What is really embarrassing, however, is that in Waggerlstraße the writer's home municipality is referred to as "Wagrein" instead of Wagrain. In both cases, there is also talk of "literary propaganda" instead of the correct term "propaganda literature".
The head of the town is not very pleased about this and is looking for explanations. "I don't know how something like this could happen. The signs have not only been inspected by council employees, but also by all the parliamentary group leaders - there were no complaints," says an annoyed Andreas Rabl (FPÖ), who now has to have the signs removed and replaced.
Mistakes like this should not happen. Quite a few people read the text in advance. The signs will of course now be replaced.
Antifa insists on renaming
Antifa leader Werner Retzl is also not happy with the additional signs, albeit for different reasons, and continues to demand that at least two of the streets (Kuhn and Resl) be renamed: "Nobody reads the current explanations because the lettering is far too small and the sign is completely overloaded. Furthermore, it is intolerable that people with criminal convictions should continue to be honored by having streets named after them."
