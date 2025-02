World Championship gold to Frenchwoman! ÖSV ladies disappoint

Hauser left "open window" unused

Hauser, who has been ailing in her World Championship preparations, missed one shot in both starts in tricky wind conditions. "In principle, I'm not at all dissatisfied with the race, also as far as the track is concerned. I didn't feel quite so comfortable yet, but I managed well. We should have shot zero, then there would have been a window open, unfortunately we didn't quite make use of it," Hauser told ORF. The former mass start world champion finished 30th, one and a half minutes behind the winner, so her starting position for the pursuit race is not very promising. Gandler still has 20 seconds more to make up. "I basically felt good, but I didn't really get going," said Gandler.