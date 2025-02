Ostapenko stops Swiatek’s mega winning run

Since her second-round exit in February 2020, Swiatek had strung together 17 wins in Qatar - two by w.o. However, she had never won against Ostapenko in the four previous duels. Baltin went 2-0 up straight away and took this bonus to lead the set. In the second set, the 2017 French Open winner stormed away to 4:0. Swiatek got carried away with a racquet toss and the 23-year-old remains without a tournament win this year. "I was pretty confident because I know how to play against her," said Ostapenko.