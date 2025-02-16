Langenwang: FPÖ challenge to ÖVP “absolute”

Hofbauer, who trained as a lathe operator himself, has now been mayor for 14 years. He is running again this year as the top candidate. "In 2020, we presented ten plans for ten years, eight of which have already been completed," he tells the "Krone" newspaper. These include the new town center and the crèche that opened last year. The topic of the environment (despite 33 wind turbines in the municipality) and the modernization of the town hall have not yet been completed.