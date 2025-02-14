Deadline for submission ends
No party is on the ballot in all municipalities
All lists for the Styrian municipal elections on March 23 have been submitted - no one managed to run in all municipalities this time, and the ÖVP is also not represented in two municipalities this time. That is the starting position.
Whether or not there will soon be elections at federal level is currently being discussed again behind the red screen door in the Hofburg. One thing is certain: With the exception of Graz, the next elections in Styria will take place on March 23. New municipal councillors will be elected.
The submission deadline ended on Friday afternoon. By the beginning of the week after next, once all the nominations have been checked, it should be clear where which lists will be running. Postal voters can already apply for absentee ballots, which are expected to be issued from the first week of March, according to Eva Möstl, Head of the Provincial Election Department.
And this is the starting position for the six parties represented in the state parliament.
The ÖVP has made significant gains for five years: The party was boosted by Sebastian Kurz, and many mayors were able to prove themselves as crisis managers during the first corona phase. The People's Party is currently the leader in 199 municipalities (a share of 70 percent!).
With the exception of two municipalities (Gaishorn and Wildalpen, both in the Liezen district), the ÖVP is running everywhere - five years ago it was still represented nationwide. In total, the party has more than 9000 candidates, including 2600 women. 30 of them are top candidates. The oldest candidate is 94 years old!
The Social Democrats are on the ballot in 269 municipalities, but not in 15. There are candidates across the board in the districts of Bruck-Mürzzuschlag, Leoben, Graz-Umgebung and Voitsberg. A third of the 6300 candidates are female, their share has increased by four percent. "Running for office locally is a particular challenge for women in view of the double and multiple burdens of work, family and social demands as well as outdated role models," emphasizes Provincial Women's Chair Elisabeth Grossmann.
The SPÖ has to defend absolute majorities in several prestigious cities, including Leoben, Leibnitz, Judenburg, Bruck an der Mur, Deutschlandsberg, Kapfenberg, Voitsberg and Mürzzuschlag. The SPÖ is also the mayor of the district capital Liezen.
After its victories in the national and provincial elections, the FPÖ is going into the next ballot with a broad chest. It is running in at least 259 municipalities and expects to make significant gains (2020, the year after "Ibiza", saw a steep decline) as well as having a chance of winning mayoral seats.
Specifically mentioned are Langenwang, Niklasdorf, Birkfeld and Heiligenkreuz am Waasen. Other municipalities in which the FPÖ believes it has a good chance include Kalwang, Stallhofen, Vasoldsberg, Semriach, St. Peter am Ottersbach and Bad Blumau.
As reported, many new members and candidates since the beginning of the year have given the Greens new confidence. In Kumberg, for example, the list this year includes 40 people, in Frohnleiten there are 25. The Greens are running in 100 municipalities and in some cases have excellent results to defend from 2020, for example in Gleisdorf, Deutsch Goritz, Bad Aussee and Stattegg.
Election campaign costs
Some parties have named their election campaign costs: the Greens have budgeted a total of 400,000 euros, the FPÖ has 270,000 euros from the provincial party, the KPÖ has budgeted 180,000 euros and the Neos have budgeted around 250,000 euros.
The Communists are on the ballot in 34 municipalities, which is three fewer than in 2020. They are proud of their new candidacy in Weiz, but the focus is on the Mur-Mürz furrow. In the district capital of Leoben, for example, there are five seats, and veteran Werner Murgg, who resigned from parliament last year, is running again.
The Neos are on the ballot in 37 instead of 30 municipalities, 13 in the Graz-Umgebung district alone. One newcomer is Laßnitzhöhe, where Helmut Siedl has switched from the Greens to the Pinks: "As a single but committed person on the local council, you can achieve more if you replace fundamental opposition with a more constructive approach."
Birgit Stanonik is also new to the Neos. Her candidacy in Deutschfeistritz was sparked by the severe flooding last year. "This disaster had a lasting impact on the people in our community - including me," says the newcomer. Because the corresponding measures in the state and municipality were not comprehensive enough for her, she took action herself. Using private funds, she commissioned a kilometer-long drone flight to record all the problematic areas in the stream bed and use this as a basis for countermeasures.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.