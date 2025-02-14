No party is on the ballot in all municipalities

Birgit Stanonik is also new to the Neos. Her candidacy in Deutschfeistritz was sparked by the severe flooding last year. "This disaster had a lasting impact on the people in our community - including me," says the newcomer. Because the corresponding measures in the state and municipality were not comprehensive enough for her, she took action herself. Using private funds, she commissioned a kilometer-long drone flight to record all the problematic areas in the stream bed and use this as a basis for countermeasures.