Posts and cost issues: MCI mystery never ends

"Not the best optics"

She takes a critical view of the appointment of a former employee at MCI Project Development as the current auditor of the State Court of Audit: the optics are not the best. "In a personal conversation, however, the Director of the Court of Audit assured me that it is a personal concern of hers to maintain the integrity of the State Court of Audit and that employees will therefore certainly not be entrusted with auditing projects that they are personally familiar with," says Achhorner, describing the content of the personal exchange with the Director. Her integrity and professional competence are undisputed.