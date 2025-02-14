American arrested for a pack of jelly babies

While the Kremlin continues to seal itself off from the rest of the world, it is also trying to exert pressure on other states by arresting foreigners - they serve as a bargaining chip for the possible exchange of prisoners, so to speak. A US citizen has now been taken away by the police in the Russian capital. The reason: he was carrying a packet of hemp gummy bears in his luggage, as reported by the Telegram channel "Mash". The man was immediately taken into custody.