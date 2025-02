New forensic tool: the sexome and its traces

The microbiome refers to the entirety of all microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi or viruses that live in and on us - it is estimated that there are around one quadrillion in healthy humans, which is around ten times more than we have body cells. Most microorganisms are found in our intestines, which are therefore often referred to as the second brain, but they can also be found on our skin, mucous membranes, teeth - and even in and on our genitals. This could be very useful in the future for forensic investigations into sexual assaults.