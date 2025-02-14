Nordic combined
Gfrerer celebrates gold at Junior World Championships
Great success for Austria's Nordic combined athletes! Andreas Gfrerer from Pongau and Paul Walcher won the gold medal in the team sprint at the Junior World Championships in Lake Placid (US) on Friday night.
After a strong performance on the hill, the two Austrians were already in the lead and did not let this advantage be taken away on the cross-country track. In the final, they sprinted confidently to the finish ahead of Norway and Japan - world championship title secured!
It's just cool that everything worked out so well today! We put in a strong performance both on the hill and on the cross-country ski run
Andreas Gfrerer und Paul Walcher
The Austrian women's duo Laura Pletz and Katharina Gruber narrowly missed out on the podium. They put up a spirited fight, but had to settle for a thankless fourth place.
"The plan worked out perfectly!"
After the triumph, the successful duo were overjoyed: "It's just cool that everything worked out so well today! We put in a strong performance both on the hill and on the cross-country ski run," said Gfrerer and Styrian Walcher in unison.
But there is not much time to celebrate - the focus is already on Saturday. "That's our big highlight. As well as medals, it's about a fixed ticket for the World Cup - we're ready!"
