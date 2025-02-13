Two victims again
Series of internet scams continues unabated
Two locals in East Tyrol and Pitztal have fallen victim to internet scammers. The case in East Tyrol is particularly brazen, and the scam doesn't happen every day in Tyrol.
A former politician advertised a lucrative investment in a fake video on YouTube. An East Tyrolean (51) called the telephone number given in the video and transferred a low five-digit euro amount to a German account in a total of six transactions. The money is probably lost.
Promise of high winnings
Change of scene to Pitztal: At the beginning of August 2024, a 65-year-old local woman became aware of a financial investment opportunity with the promise of high profits via an internet platform. In the course of contacting an alleged financial advisor, the woman transferred a three-digit euro amount.
Repayment only if commission is paid
In the following weeks, the woman from Pitztal was then tricked by another "financial advisor" into making several transfers totaling a mid-four-figure euro amount. When she asked for the money back in February 2025, she was told that she would have to pay a commission first.
Contact broken off
Since then, there has been no more contact and the woman's money is probably lost.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.