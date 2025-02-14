Tour of the "Krone"
Lots of electrolytes are the wonder weapon at the World Championships
The fan mile attracts the crowds at the World Ski Championships. The pedestrian zone is sometimes packed with people. Numerous stalls are set up as if they were strung together, enticing fans to go shopping. But not only these, but also the pharmacy and a Spar supermarket are attractions. The "Krone" took a tour and had a closer look.
During the World Ski Championships, thousands of people are out and about on the streets every day, buying souvenirs and consuming plenty of alcohol and other treats. After all, it's important to celebrate when the personal favorite wins a medal or simply reaches the finish line in one piece. But what effect do the crowds of spectators have on business? The "Krone" has thrown itself into the thick of the action and asked the stores.
The pharmacy is probably the most important place to go after a night of partying. Pharmacist Sanela Gilgorevic and her colleague told us which products are best at keeping hangover symptoms at bay: "The first choice should be Elotrans reload. These are electrolytes that compensate for high salt and fluid losses that are the result of too much alcohol." Magnesium and, of course, the classics such as aspirin and painkillers also help. Both pharmacists can confirm that the demand for these products has increased significantly during the World Cup.
The fact that the most popular "food" is beer is also reflected in Spar's sales figures. "That's right, we constantly have to restock our beer shelves," explains employee David. But the typical Austrian Kaiserschmarrn pancake is also a must at a home World Cup. That's why there is a wheel of fortune in front of the store in the middle of the fan mile in Hinterglemm, where you can win a portion of the dessert.
There is a special shopping experience for all visitors in the fan store. With loud music and a good atmosphere, you can choose between vests, sweaters, caps and more. "We really didn't expect people to take up our offer so well and gratefully," says Lukas Berger from the ÖSV sponsorship department, delighted with the high demand.
However, business is less good at the Snow & Fun ski school. "We knew in advance that people would have less demand for ski lessons and ski rental during the World Championships. That's just the way it is. But the World Championships give us a boost afterwards and that's the great thing," explains Bartl Gensbichler, OC Head of Sport at the World Championships.
