Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tour of the "Krone"

Lots of electrolytes are the wonder weapon at the World Championships

Nachrichten
14.02.2025 08:30

The fan mile attracts the crowds at the World Ski Championships. The pedestrian zone is sometimes packed with people. Numerous stalls are set up as if they were strung together, enticing fans to go shopping. But not only these, but also the pharmacy and a Spar supermarket are attractions. The "Krone" took a tour and had a closer look.

0 Kommentare

During the World Ski Championships, thousands of people are out and about on the streets every day, buying souvenirs and consuming plenty of alcohol and other treats. After all, it's important to celebrate when the personal favorite wins a medal or simply reaches the finish line in one piece. But what effect do the crowds of spectators have on business? The "Krone" has thrown itself into the thick of the action and asked the stores.

Elotrans reload is the bestseller in the pharmacy. (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
Elotrans reload is the bestseller in the pharmacy.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)

The pharmacy is probably the most important place to go after a night of partying. Pharmacist Sanela Gilgorevic and her colleague told us which products are best at keeping hangover symptoms at bay: "The first choice should be Elotrans reload. These are electrolytes that compensate for high salt and fluid losses that are the result of too much alcohol." Magnesium and, of course, the classics such as aspirin and painkillers also help. Both pharmacists can confirm that the demand for these products has increased significantly during the World Cup.

There is a delicious Kaiserschmarrn before the Spar. (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
There is a delicious Kaiserschmarrn before the Spar.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)

The fact that the most popular "food" is beer is also reflected in Spar's sales figures. "That's right, we constantly have to restock our beer shelves," explains employee David. But the typical Austrian Kaiserschmarrn pancake is also a must at a home World Cup. That's why there is a wheel of fortune in front of the store in the middle of the fan mile in Hinterglemm, where you can win a portion of the dessert.

Lukas Berger is delighted with the popularity of the fans in the merchandise store. (Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)
Lukas Berger is delighted with the popularity of the fans in the merchandise store.
(Bild: Mario Urbantschitsch)

There is a special shopping experience for all visitors in the fan store. With loud music and a good atmosphere, you can choose between vests, sweaters, caps and more. "We really didn't expect people to take up our offer so well and gratefully," says Lukas Berger from the ÖSV sponsorship department, delighted with the high demand.

Bartl Gensbichler is pleased with the momentum that the World Cup has brought. (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)
Bartl Gensbichler is pleased with the momentum that the World Cup has brought.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/Mario Urbantschitsch)

However, business is less good at the Snow & Fun ski school. "We knew in advance that people would have less demand for ski lessons and ski rental during the World Championships. That's just the way it is. But the World Championships give us a boost afterwards and that's the great thing," explains Bartl Gensbichler, OC Head of Sport at the World Championships.

Sophie Hartl

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf