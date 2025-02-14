Lots of electrolytes are the wonder weapon at the World Championships

The pharmacy is probably the most important place to go after a night of partying. Pharmacist Sanela Gilgorevic and her colleague told us which products are best at keeping hangover symptoms at bay: "The first choice should be Elotrans reload. These are electrolytes that compensate for high salt and fluid losses that are the result of too much alcohol." Magnesium and, of course, the classics such as aspirin and painkillers also help. Both pharmacists can confirm that the demand for these products has increased significantly during the World Cup.