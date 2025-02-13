Blockade for cars
Bahnhofstraße: The gateway to the city of Klagenfurt
From May 5 to 11, the street in front of the train station belongs to pedestrians and cyclists. Research project sets up cafés. The motto is: "Away from the car!"
Bahnhofstrasse is the gateway to the city of Klagenfurt: it will be the central artery to the city center at the latest with the Koralm Railway. Many guests from Graz are expected, who will then be able to travel to Klagenfurt comfortably in 45 minutes. The Acctra research project is working on making Bahnhofstrasse fit for the future - for local residents, commuters and all visitors to the city.
Since April, many surveys have been carried out with users of Bahnhofstrasse as well as politicians, interest groups and companies. "Only five percent of respondents say that the gateway to the city currently looks very good," says Alex Neumann, who is responsible for the project: "And 48 percent think that much more space should be given to pedestrians and cyclists." Most respondents were between 15 and 24 years old.
Date has been set
A date has now been set for the test week, during which Bahnhofsstraße will be bathed in a different light: Between May 5 and 11, pedestrians and bicycle traffic will take center stage, with cars and bus traffic merely supporting actors.
"We will be laying turf on Bahnhofstrasse between the station and the ring road. Pedestrians and cyclists will be placed in the middle of the street this week. There will be coffee houses and lots of activities in the middle of the street. We are showing what it could be like in the future," says the initiator of this unusual idea.
In all modern cities, cars are burned out of the center. "For seven days, part of Bahnhofstrasse will belong to pedestrians and cyclists. Because the motto is: get away from the car!" explains Alex Neumann.
