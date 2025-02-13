Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Blockade for cars

Bahnhofstraße: The gateway to the city of Klagenfurt

Nachrichten
13.02.2025 20:00

From May 5 to 11, the street in front of the train station belongs to pedestrians and cyclists. Research project sets up cafés. The motto is: "Away from the car!" 

0 Kommentare

Bahnhofstrasse is the gateway to the city of Klagenfurt: it will be the central artery to the city center at the latest with the Koralm Railway. Many guests from Graz are expected, who will then be able to travel to Klagenfurt comfortably in 45 minutes. The Acctra research project is working on making Bahnhofstrasse fit for the future - for local residents, commuters and all visitors to the city.

Since April, many surveys have been carried out with users of Bahnhofstrasse as well as politicians, interest groups and companies. "Only five percent of respondents say that the gateway to the city currently looks very good," says Alex Neumann, who is responsible for the project: "And 48 percent think that much more space should be given to pedestrians and cyclists." Most respondents were between 15 and 24 years old.

The station is the gateway to the city. (Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta)
The station is the gateway to the city.
(Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta)

Date has been set
A date has now been set for the test week, during which Bahnhofsstraße will be bathed in a different light: Between May 5 and 11, pedestrians and bicycle traffic will take center stage, with cars and bus traffic merely supporting actors.

"We will be laying turf on Bahnhofstrasse between the station and the ring road. Pedestrians and cyclists will be placed in the middle of the street this week. There will be coffee houses and lots of activities in the middle of the street. We are showing what it could be like in the future," says the initiator of this unusual idea.

In all modern cities, cars are burned out of the center. "For seven days, part of Bahnhofstrasse will belong to pedestrians and cyclists. Because the motto is: get away from the car!" explains Alex Neumann.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf