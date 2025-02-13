World Championship drama surrounding Julia Scheib: “It hurts like hell!”

The 26-year-old is a giant slalom specialist, in the five races of the season so far she has finished third in Sölden, sixth in Semmering and fourth in Kranjska Gora. In Killington and Kronplatz, she was eliminated in the first run. "The goals are very clear, I want to win races. That requires two good runs, I know that. I've shown a few times that I have the right speed. Of course, there's more to it than that, and technically we also have to make sure we get even better." But she is motivated going into the last races of the season.