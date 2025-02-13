Crash in Saalbach
World Championship drama surrounding Julia Scheib: “It hurts like hell!”
After Julia Scheib's crash in the second run of the World Championships giant slalom in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, the all-clear has been given - her right knee is stable. But the disappointment is huge: "Falling just before the finish line hurts like hell, I'll need a bit to digest it!"
"It all looks very positive, I can feel the inside of my knee, but the tests were very good. Now we'll see how it develops over the night," said the Styrian. She assumes that she will be able to take part in the World Cup in Sestriere next week.
The disappointment of not competing is huge and she will need time to digest it. "It's difficult to say what would have been possible with a finish. It wasn't meant to be today." Scheib was in tenth place at the halfway point on her way to a new best time in the second run and crashed hard on the track shortly before the finish.
Basically, she went into the day with a good feeling. "In the first run, I noticed from the ski that I wasn't getting what I needed or what I had been used to on the good runs so far. That's why I was so far behind in time. The second one was completely different. We made some changes there. Unfortunately, it went down the drain in the first one."
"That would have been nice"
Scheib had gone into the race with medal expectations, but was already 2.50 seconds behind in the first run. "It hurts. A finish where it lights up green properly would have been what you want to experience. That's what I wanted, that would have been nice. Crashing just before the finish line hurts brutally, I'll need a little while to digest that."
The 26-year-old is a giant slalom specialist, in the five races of the season so far she has finished third in Sölden, sixth in Semmering and fourth in Kranjska Gora. In Killington and Kronplatz, she was eliminated in the first run. "The goals are very clear, I want to win races. That requires two good runs, I know that. I've shown a few times that I have the right speed. Of course, there's more to it than that, and technically we also have to make sure we get even better." But she is motivated going into the last races of the season.
This was Scheib's second start at the World Championships. In the team competition at the start, she lost her duel against Estelle Alphand due to a mistake.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
