So far without justification
Selenskyj freezes his predecessor’s assets
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has imposed sanctions against his predecessor and political opponent Petro Poroshenko. No official reason was given for the move. Opposition members are already spreading their own theory.
According to the decree, the ex-president and member of parliament will have all assets, telephones and internet access in Ukraine blocked for an indefinite period of time. Poroshenko will also be stripped of all state awards.
Suspicions of high treason
Due to the lack of justification for the measures, the media speculated about an accusation of treason. The Poroshenko camp around his pro-Western party European Solidarity has been warning against this step for weeks. In response, the party blocked the speaker's platform in parliament on Thursday and displayed posters with the slogans "Ukraine is not Russia", "No to political repression" and "No to dictatorship", among others.
The session was ended prematurely and Poroshenko himself described the measures as "anti-constitutional" and "politically motivated".
Oligarchs also targeted
Similar sanctions were imposed on other oligarchs such as Ihor Kolomoyskyi, who has been in custody since September 2023 on various charges, and his business partner Hennadiy Boholyubov, who fled abroad.
The millionaire Kostyanytyn Shevaho, who lives in France, and the former member of parliament Viktor Medvedchuk, who was handed over to Russia in a prisoner exchange, are also affected. The decree follows a decision by the National Security Council on Wednesday, which Selensky presides over as president.
The conflict between Zelenskyi and Poroshenko, one of the richest people in the country, goes back to the time before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There were several investigations against the western-oriented Poroshenko.
Tough measures against Russian influence
Zelenskyi also closed down several television stations and news websites that were considered pro-Moscow. When the war began, over a dozen parties described as pro-Russian were banned, several members of parliament were remanded in custody on charges of high treason and other members of the opposition fled the country.
Martial law has been in force in Ukraine since the invasion, regular presidential and parliamentary elections have been canceled and political activity is restricted. A possible peace agreement with Russia, which is currently being discussed internationally, would make elections possible. At the same time, however, the newly imposed sanctions against Poroshenko are affecting the activities of the largest remaining opposition force.
